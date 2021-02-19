Actor Suriya, who had tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago, has now tested negative. The actor’s close friend and director-producer Rajsekar Pandian confirmed the news on Twitter.

Pandian shared the news of Suriya's recovery from coronavirus in a post on Twitter. "Anna tested negative. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes @Suriya_offl," the filmmaker wrote.

After testing positive for the virus, the 45-year-old-actor urged fans to exercise caution during the pandemic. "We cannot confine ourselves to our homes due to fear. At the same time, it is important for us to stay cautious and safe. I convey my gratitude and affection to the dedicated doctors who are standing by us," he had said in a statement posted on the microblogging site.