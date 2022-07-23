Actor Suriya expresses gratitude on national award win, dedicates it to family

Suriya won the Best Actor award at the 68th National Film Awards, along with actor Ajay Devgn.

After receiving the award for the Best Actor at the 68th National Film Awards, along with actor Ajay Devgn, actor Suriya thanked director Sudha Kongara for making Soorarai Pottru. The film had bagged a total of five awards including the Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, Best Music Director (Background score) and Best Actress. The awards were announced on Friday, July 22.

In a statement, the actor said, “We are ecstatic with the Five National awards for Soorarai Pottru. The overwhelming reception for our film, which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy. Our happiness is doubled at this National recognition for Soorarai Pottru, as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara's many years of hard work and creative vision of Captain Gopinath's story,” he expressed.

Soorarai Pottru is loosely based on the story of Captain Gopinath, who brought a revolutionary change to the aviation industry by making airfares affordable for the working class.

He further congratulated his co-star Aparna Balamurali, music composer GV Prakash, Sudha Kongara and screenplay writer Shalini Usha Nair who had won awards in their respective departments. Sudha and Shalini shared the award for Best Screenplay.

Suriya congratulated the other national award winners from Tamil Nadu including filmmaker Vasanth Sai, editor Sreekar Prasad, actor Lakshimi Priya Chandramouli and filmmaker Madonne Ashwin. Incidentally, Vasanth Sai was the director who introduced Suriya as an actor through his film Nerrukku Ner. The film was produced by popular filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Taking the occasion to thank them, he wrote, “I extend my gratitude to Director Vasanth Sai and Filmmaker-Producer Maniratnam who placed their faith in my acting abilities and gave me my first film, Nerukku Ner.”

The actor also thanked his wife and actor Jyotika for insisting that he produce and act in Soorai Pottru. He dedicated the award to his children Diya and Dev and the rest of his family members and thanked them for their support. “The National Award gives me the motivation to work harder and walk my talk…and give you all good films, now & always”, the actor said and thanked the government for recognising their work.

