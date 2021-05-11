Actor Sunainaa tests positive for coronavirus

On the professional front, Sunainaa awaits the release of upcoming Tamil movie 'Eriyum Kannadi', where she will be seen alongside actor Nakul.

Theri fame actor Sunainaa took to Twitter on Monday to share with fans that she has contracted the novel coronavirus. Sunainaa explained how she has tested positive despite being very careful and following precautionary measures. She also noted that she is currently under isolation at her residence and has been following all the safety protocols. "Despite being extremely careful, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have isolated myself at home and have followed all protocols. I haven't come in contact with anybody except for the members of my family and they are all in isolation as well,” Sunainaa wrote.

The actor also expressed that while she wants to stay inactive on social media, she does not want to miss out on the opportunity to help people by amplifying requests made for beds, oxygen etc by COVID patients and hence she stated that she will be active online. Assuring that she will try her best to repost, Sunainaa wrote, “As much as I want to completely shut my social and rest, I don't want to miss out on any opportunity to post, repost, or between a post that could be of little or big help to someone in need, so I will be here as much as I can.”

Many other celebrities from the film fraternity including Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, K Bhagyaraj among others have tested positive for coronavirus over the past few weeks. Unfortunately, a few members from the industry such as late filmmaker KV Anand and singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away due to COVID-19.

Sunainaa, who is best-known for her performance in Maasilamani (2009), Samar ( 2013), Kavalai Vendam (2016) and Kaali (2018), was last seen in horror drama Trip which released earlier this year. The Dennis Manjunath directorial stars actors Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and Sunainaa in the lead roles. She awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil movie Eriyum Kannadi, wherein she will be sharing the screen with actor Nakul.