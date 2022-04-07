Actor Sreenivasan on ventilator support after bypass surgery, recovering well

Sreenivasan was admitted at the hospital on March 30 due to cardiac ailment, and underwent bypass surgery for the same.

news Mollywood

Actor-writer Sreenivasan was put on ventilator support on Thursday, April 7, following a bypass surgery. Sreenivasan has been admitted at Kochi Apollo Adlux Hospital. According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital, he was admitted at the hospital on March 30 due to cardiac ailment and underwent bypass surgery for the same.

“He is recovering in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU). His progress to illness is satisfactory and he is responding well to treatments and medications,” the statement read. According to a Khaleej Times report, he was admitted at the hospital with chest pain which was diagnosed as triple vessel disease and was on ventilator support for three days after the surgery. However, he had reportedly developed an infection after moving from the ventilator and was again moved back on the ventilator.

Earlier, in January 2019, he was admitted at Ernakulam Medical Centre because of breathing trouble and was put on ventilator support. The initial medical bulletin released by the hospital said that he had suffered a minor heart failure, and that his BP (blood pressure) had shot up. Prior to this, Sreenivasan was admitted to hospital in January 2018, with media reports claiming that he had suffered a stroke. However, his son, actor, director and producer Vineeth Sreenivasan took to Facebook to say that Sreenivasan had been admitted due to variations in blood sugar levels and that he was out of danger.

Sreenivasan, who is from Kannur, was last seen in the 2018 Sathyan Anthikad film Njan Prakashan starring Fahadh Faasil. He was also the writer of the film. The actor-director has won several awards for his work, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film in 1989 for Vadakkunokkiyantram, and National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 2000 for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. He has also won a Filmfare Award for Best Director – Malayalam for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, besides bagging a Filmfare Award for Best Film – Malayalam in 2008 for Katha Parayumbol.