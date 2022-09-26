Actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested after complaint of verbally abusing journalist crew

The alleged incident took place during a promotional interview of his film 'Chattambi'.

Flix Arrest

Actor Sreenath Bhasi, accused of verbally abusing a female reporter during an interview, was arrested by the Maradu police in Ernakulam on Monday, September 26. The arrest was made after the police questioned him on the charges he was booked under - sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 294 B (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code -- an official from the Maradu police station told TNM.

The alleged incident occurred on September 21, as part of a promotional interview for his film Chattambi. The anchor, an employee of the online media channel Behindwoods, was asking a question related to the title of the film when Bhasi appeared offended. In a short clip of the video released by the channel, Bhasi is heard saying that he was pissed off and would like to get out. He then asked the camera person to stop shooting and show him some respect. In the woman's complaint to the police, it is said that Bhasi called them – her and other members of the crew – the choicest of abuses once the camera was off.

Shortly after this video was out, parts of another interview of Bhasi with Red FM, also came out, in which he is seen verbally abusing a male anchor, apparently irritated by the questions. In a later interview with Nikesh Kumar of Reporter TV, Bhasi denies abusing the woman but says he is sorry about losing his temper.

Bhasi, who came to acting from a music background, is known for his convincing performances doing character roles or comedy. Chattambi is the first film in which he plays a solo lead.