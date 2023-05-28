Actor Sharwanand meets with minor car accident in Hyderabad

Sharwanand had recently announced that his wedding with fiancée Rakshita Reddy will take place on June 3 at the Leela Palace in Jaipur.

Tollywood actor Sharwanand’s car was involved in an accident near Film Nagar in Hyderabad during the early hours of Sunday, May 28. According to reports, the actor’s driver lost control of the vehicle, which collided with the footpath. The actor confirmed that no one sustained injuries and that he was safe.

Sharwanand denied reports that suggested that he had been hurt and needed to be hospitalised. Fans who were worried after hearing the news expressed their concerns and wished him a quick recovery on social media.

“There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone,” (sic) the actor stated.

The Telugu actor had recently announced that his wedding with fiancée Rakshita Reddy will take place on June 3 at the Leela Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshita in January this year. The couple exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad, which was attended by close friends and family. The pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies will be a royal two-day event beginning on June 2.

Sharwanand began his career almost 20 years ago in 2004 with Idava Thareeku. He played supporting roles in movies such as Gowri, Chiranjeevi’s Shankar Dada MBBS and Sankranthi, among others, and got his breakthrough with the 2010 film Prasthanam.