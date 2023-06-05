Actor Sharwanand marries Rakshitha Reddy in Jaipur. See pics

Sharwanand and Rakshitha got engaged in January this year, and the wedding took place at the Leela Palace in Jaipur with Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and others in attendance.

Telugu actor Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy got married on June 3 at Leela Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was a lavish two-day celebration, and while the couple is yet to share photographs on social media, a few images from the celebrations are now doing the rounds on social media. Celebrities and actors including Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and others attended the celebrations.

Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshitha in January this year. The couple exchanged rings in a ceremony in Hyderabad, which was attended by close friends and family. The pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies will be a “royal” affair, Sharwanand’s PRO had said in May.

Sharwanand started his career in 2004 with Aidho Thareeku, but the film did not do well at the box office. After that, he played supporting roles in movies such as Gowri, Chiranjeevi’s Shankar Dada MBBS and Sankranthi, among others. The actor got a breakthrough with the 2010 film Prasthanam, which was critically acclaimed. He continued to act in the lead roles in several films including Gamyam, Run Raja Run, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, Sreekaram, and Mahasamudram.

He has also acted in Tamil films such as Engaiyum Eppodhum and JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai. Oke Oka Jeevitham, his latest film, was released in Tamil as Kanam. He was also seen opposite Samantha in Jaanu, the Telugu remake of the Tamil film 96, in which Sharwanand reprised Vijay Sethupathi’s role from the original.

Sharwanand is a close friend of Telugu actor Ram Charan, who had also attended the engagement ceremony along with his wife Upasana. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were Sharwanand’s co-actors in Mahasamudram.