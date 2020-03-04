Actor Shane Nigam agrees to end row with producers’ association, complete pending films

At the executive committee meeting of AMMA, Shane Nigam said he will cooperate with the producers.

Flix Controversy

In an attempt to end the row between actor Shane Nigam and Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), the former has decided to cooperate and complete all three films that have been shelved: Veyil, Qurbaani and Ullasam. According to reports, the actor has also decided to pay an amount of Rs 32 lakh as compensation to the producers of Veyil and Qurbaani, where he is set to play the lead. The decision was made during the executive meeting of Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), which was chaired by its president, actor Mohanlal, in Kochi on Tuesday.

Veyil and Qurbaani were abandoned following complaints against the actor’s conduct on shooting location. As a result, the producers said they incurred losses worth crores. While the shooting of Jeevan Jojo’s Ullasam was complete, Shane had refused to complete the dubbing.

After the executive committee meeting on Tuesday, AMMA Secretary Edavela Babu told the media that as Shane requested, the actors’ body has decided to initiate talks with the producers’ association and amicably resolve the matter. Its treasurer and actor Jagadeesh added, “He has given in writing and assured orally that he will cooperate with all decisions of AMMA. He will complete the dubbing of Ullasam as well as the shooting of the two pending movies, Veyil and Qurbaani.”

According to AMMA’s Vice President KB Ganeshkumar, KFPA had informed them that the matter will be settled only if the body gives an assurance that Shane will complete all projects. “Shane is a member of this association. He is a young film artiste with a great future. Hence, AMMA will do everything in its capacity to help him,” the actor-politician added.

The producers’ association had demanded that Shane pay them compensation of around Rs 1 crore, which included sundry expenses and taxes. They had also said that they will not associate with Shane until he paid the compensation. AMMA, however, said that Shane would not be able to pay the amount they had demanded. Shane has now reportedly said he will be willing to pay an amount of Rs 32 lakh towards compensation.

Incidentally, AMMA, along with Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), had previously tried to hold talks with the producers’ association on Shane’s behalf. However, following Shane’s remark at the International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram – where he questioned the “manovishamam” (mental pain) of the producers – both the bodies suspended the talks in December 2019.

The row began in 2019 when Shane posted a video on Facebook, alleging that the producer of Veyil, Joby George, had threatened to kill him for cutting his hair. The producer was reportedly miffed that the actor violated the contract and cut his hair even while the shoot was yet to be completed. As a protest, Shane later cut his hair further and posted the photo, which went viral.

The controversy flared up when other producers came out with further allegations of substance abuse and complaints that Shane has not been punctual to shooting locations and is unprofessional.