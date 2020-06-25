Actor Shamna Kasim receives extortion threats, Kerala cops arrest 4

The gang posed as a marriage party to get in touch with actor Shamna and later threatened her.

news Crime

Kerala police have arrested four impersonators who attempted to extort money from actor Shamna Kasim. Based on a complaint by Shamna’s mother, the Maradu police in Kochi registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday and later nabbed the accused.

The four accused are from Thrissur. They have been identified as Rafeeq from Vadanappally, Ramesh from Kadavanoor, Sharath from Kaipamangalam, and Chettuva native Ashraf.

According to the complaint, the impersonators initially established contact with Shamna and her family by posing as a marriage party.

“One person in the gang got the actor’s number initially and spoke to her by posing as a wealthy Kozhikode based jewellery owner with business in Dubai. He introduced himself with a fake name - Anwar Ali. The duo got close and even spoke on the phone a few times,” an officer from the Maradu PS told TNM.

The accused further deceived Shamna and her family by making them speak with his ‘family members’. He then proposed marriage to Shamna.

“The actor and her family were convinced that they had spoken to Anwar’s family. Shamna had spoken on call with his ‘mother’ and ‘father’, on a couple of occasions. We believe that the accused had got people to pose as his family members and further trick the actor,” the officer added.

The couple finally decided that they would make their families meet on July 3 and formalise their alliance. “The accused said that he would come with his extended family to Shamna’s house in Kochi on the evening of July 3. However, earlier this week he called up and said that a few of his uncles and cousins had arrived in Kochi from Kozhikode on urgent work and would be visiting their house,” the police officer added.

This is when six people, claiming to be family members of Anwar, visited Shamna’s house and demanded Rs 1 lakh. The family sensed something fishy and refused to give them money. On checking the CCTV visuals, they discovered that the six men had shot videos of the exterior of the house and the actor’s car on their smartphones.

“Shamna then called up Anwar to question him and this is when the conversation turned into threats. He threatened to end her career and attempted to extort money from her by releasing photos, videos and messages that the actor had sent him,” the officer added.

Following this, the family filed a complaint with the Maradu police. On tracing the extortionists through call logs of the actor, it was revealed that Anwar Ali was a false name and the accused was an imposter.

“We found out that he had put a photo of a Kasaragod based TikTok user as his display picture. We are still on the lookout for him and haven’t arrested him yet,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the arrested persons have been booked under sections 451 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 511(420) (cheating or dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506(i) (criminal intimidation), 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Actor Shamna Kasim, also known by her stage name Poorna, predominantly works in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. She has acted in over 50 films including Suriya starrer Kaappaan, Jayaram and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Marconi Mathai, Mammootty’s Oru Kuttanadan Blog, among others.

Police are yet to arrest all of the accused persons in the extortion racket.