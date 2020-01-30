Shane Nigam is not a part of the Tamil film Cobra any more. Earlier, there were reports that he would star in the Tamil movie Cobra that has Vikram playing the lead role. However, it is now confirmed that another actor from Mollywood, Sarjano Khalid has bagged the role. It may be noted here that the Producers Association in Kerala had called for a ban on Shane Nigam as the actor did not honor some of these work commitments. The actor was also replaced in the Tamil movie Spa, which is being directed by Seenu Ramasamy.

The shooting of Cobra has been progressing in Chennai for the past several weeks and now we hear that a schedule has been wrapped up. Reports are that the team will be moving over to some foreign locations to film some important scenes.

On choosing the title Cobra, the film’s director Ajay Gnanamuthu had told in an interview earlier that it will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and the title Cobra will work for all the languages. Oscar award winner AR Rahman is composing music for Cobra and we hear that he has composed three songs for the album so far.

It may be noted here that popular cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his acting debut in Kollywood with this Vikram starrer. The director said that he had to do all the convincing and eventually, the cricketer agreed to do the role. Pathan had recently wrapped up shooting for the film. There are also reports that Actor Teejay, who played the roles of Dhanush's elder son in Asuran directed by Vetrimaaran has been roped in to play a pivotal role, while it is not confirmed yet.

Produced 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the film is expected to hit the screens by April 2020.