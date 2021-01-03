Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani thanks fans for support after coming out on bail

news Sandalwood

Sandalwood actor Sanjjanaa Galrani posted a message of gratitude on the microblogging site Instagram. The actor thanked her family, friends and followers on social media for their concern and announced that she is focusing on improving her health. This is her second social media post since her release from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Galrani, thanking her one million followers, wrote, “I have read every single message and your precious concern makes me feel really special.” She further wrote that she will be active on social media after she improves her health and that she is grateful for the love she received from her fans, friends and family alike.

Ever since her release from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, she had been keeping to herself and spending time with her family. Galrani had earlier posted a fan edit of her sister and her with a caption that read, “There is no better friend than a sister." She posted other fan photos as well.

The actor was granted conditional bail on December 12 by the Karnataka High Court in the Sandalwood drug case. She was granted bail on medical grounds by the court; was asked to mark her attendance twice every month, submit a personal bond of Rs 3 lakh with two sureties.

Sanjjanaa was arrested by the Bengaluru Crime Branch in September 2020 for allegedly procuring and supplying drugs to high-profile party-goers in Bengaluru. She spent 90 days in prison. She was one among the 13 people whose names were mentioned in the FIR related to the case.

Apart from the cases launched by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the actor on the charges of money laundering.

The Bengaluru Police started a crackdown on the alleged use of narcotics in Sandalwood in the last week of August. After noted Kannada film director-producer Indrajit Lankesh alleged that many actors were involved in drug consumption and the existing nexus between them and the drug mafia, several from the industry, including Sanjjana were raided. This crackdown followed a similar crackdown on prominent Bollywood personalities after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.