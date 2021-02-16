Actor Sandeep Nahar, who acted in ‘MS Dhoni,’ ‘Kesari,’ found dead

The actor had posted a nine-minute video on Facebook before his death.

news Death

Actor Sandeep Nahar, featured in films like Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni, died on Monday evening in Mumbai after posting a video on Facebook.

Nahar, who was in his 30s, was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaon on Monday evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, a police official said.

In the video in Hindi, the actor can be heard saying that he was "frustrated" with constant fights at home and also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood, "unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry." Further investigation is underway, the official added.

The police official said Nahar probably made this video around three hours before his death The official said they are awaiting postmortem report to understand the cause of Nahar's death and how he died.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.