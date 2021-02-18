Actor Sandeep Nahar’s wife, mother-in-law booked for abetment to suicide

The actor who killed himself on Monday had posted a note on Facebook with a nine-minute video.

Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against actor Sandeep Nahar's wife and mother-in-law after he was found to have killed himself two days ago, an official said on Wednesday. An FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Sandeep's father Vijay Kumar Nahar against Sandeep's wife Khanchan and mother-in-law Veenu under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said. No arrest has been made, the official added.

The actor, who had featured in Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni, was found unconscious by his wife and friends on Monday night. They rushed him to SVR hospital in Goregaon where he was declared dead on arrival.

As frequent knocks by the actor's wife on the door of the bedroom failed to evoke any response, she called her friends, the owner of the flat, and a key-maker, an official revealed, adding the door was finally opened with a duplicate key.

Sandeep had posted a note on Facebook with a nine-minute video, opening up about his marital troubles. He said that he was "frustrated" with constant fights with his wife Kanchan and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also his mother-in-law. He had also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood.

"I would've died a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life,” Nahar said in the video he uploaded.

According to police, Nahar had probably posted this video around three hours before his death on Monday.



If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.