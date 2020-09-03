Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been confirmed as the antagonist in the mythological film Adipurush, starring Prabhas. The official announcement was made by the film’s director Om Raut on Thursday.

Raut tweeted, “7000 years ago existed the world’s most intelligent demon!”

Actor Prabhas too, shared the poster on his instagram account with the same caption.

The production house of Adipurush had earlier said that they would soon make the announcement regarding the antagonist.

Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, where Prabhas plays the character of Rama and Saif plays Lankesh (Ravana).

The other cast and film details are yet to be announced.

Adipurush has been planned as a pan-Indian film which will be released in five languages-- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior fame.

The film will go into production in 2021 and will be released in 2022, according to the film unit.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-series. This film will be Prabhas's third with producer Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

Speaking about Adipurush, Prabhas, who emerged as a superstar with Baahubali, had earlier said, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Director Om Raut had earlier said, “I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision and Bhushan ji for his unconditional support to realise my dream project. We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”