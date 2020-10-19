Actor Rekha becomes first to leave 'Bigg Boss' Tamil season 4 house

Aajeedh Khalique received an eviction-free pass that will be valid up to the 10th week of the show.

Veteran actor and host Kamal Haasan's Punnagai Mannan co-star Rekha becomes the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. Based on her performance on a task held during the first week, seven contestants nominated her for the eviction process held on the first day of the second week.

Rekha, Shivani Narayanan, Ramya Pandian, Aajeedh Khalique, Samyuktha Karthik, Sanam Shetty and Gabriella Charlton were nominated and finally, Rekha was evicted from the house.

While interacting with Kamal Haasan, Rekha expressed her happiness to be a part of this show and thanked him for the opportunity. She also said the other housemates deserved to be inside the house and she accepted the audience's decision. Housemates Balaji Murugadoss, Shivani Narayanan, Archana Chandhoke, Sanam Shetty and few others broke down over Rekha leaving the house.

During the weekend episode aired on Saturday, Kamal Haasan discussed the titles which were given by Archana to each housemate. He also lauded Suresh for supporting Gabby in the house captaincy task. He also gave a task to the housemates, asking them to present masks and badges based on each other's their nature. At the end of the task, wild card entrant Archana Chandhoke received the maximum number of badges (six). Rio Raj and Aari Arjuna got maximum number of masks (five).

The second week was much exciting to the audiences as popular television host Archana Chandoke entered the Bigg Boss 4 house as wild card contestant. Suresh Chakravarthy who was seen as the centre of controversies by the viewers won hearts this week following a task in which one of the supporters were asked to piggyback a house captain candidate for the longest duration.

Despite having back pain, Suresh volunteered to carry Gabriella and won hearts. He was also much appreciated for his dancing skills. Suresh shook legs to the song â€˜Chinna Machanâ€™ along with his apparent rival Anitha Sampath and rocked the dance floor.

Archana Chandoke became the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 4 house as wild card contestant this season, and she is seen as a tough competitor by the housemates as she has already watched the show for 10 days before entering the house.

Aajeedh Khalique received an eviction free pass for the week, leaving behind all the other selected (seven) contestants to get eliminated through a task performed by them for the pass. The pass will be valid up to the 10th week of the show. And he can use it save himself or anyone he wants from getting evicted from the house during its validity. The catch is if somebody takes it from him, that pass and power will be transferred to its new owner.

(Content provided by Digital Native)