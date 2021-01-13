Actor Rashmika Mandanna to appear in music video with Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja

The music video is presented by YRF Digital and Saga Music.

Flix Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to feature in a music video alongside rapper Badshah. The music video is presented by YRF Digital and Saga Music, and the song is titled Top Tucker. The song by Uchana Amit also features Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Jonita Gandhi. A poster showing Rashmika Mandanna, Badshah, Uchana Amit, and Yuvan Shankar Raja from the music video is out. Rashmika shared the poster and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen presenting to you."

In the poster, Rashmika is seen wearing chunky gold jewellery, and she is seen between Badshah, Uchana Amit and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Along with his independent music album works, rapper Badshah he has been continuously part of Bollywood movies too. He recently composed music for Street Dancer 3Dfor Garmi Song, after Good Newwz and Dabangg 3. Badshah has done some work in south Indian cinema too, including the song Bad Boy in Prabhas' Saaho.

Rashmika is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Manju alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the filmâ€™s shooting is slated to go on floors from February 2021. Recently, she also signed her second Bollywood film with director Vikas Bahl. Rashmika will be acting alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan in this film. According to reports, the story of the film will revolve around the protagonistâ€™s journey of self discovery with undertones of humour. It is a slice-of-life comedy film that explores a father-daughter story. To be bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Reliance Entertainment, shooting of the film will commence in March 2021.

She will also be making her debut in Tamil with Karthi in Sultan. The film is under post-production and expected to be released soon.

