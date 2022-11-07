Actor Ramya set to return to Kannada cinema with Dhananjaya starrer Uttarakaanda

The film is helmed by director Rohit Padaki of ‘Rathnan Prapancha’ fame.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, more popularly known by her screen name Ramya, announced on Monday, November 7, that she is making a comeback to Kannada cinema with the film Uttarakaanda. The film, helmed by Rohit Padaki of Rathnan Prapancha fame, will costar actor Dhananjaya and is produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner of KRG Studios. Ramya was last seen in the 2016 Kannada film Nagarahavu. A video from the pooja ceremony, which is usually held before the film starts rolling, was shared by the makers on Monday. The video hints that the film will be based on a mythological theme.

“I am returning to the silver screen with Uttarakaanda. Previously, I was offered a lead role in the film Rathnan Prapancha but could not sign the film,” Ramya said on the occasion, adding that she is happy to work on another film with the same team. Helmed by director Rohit, Kannada film Rathnan Prapancha also starred Dhananjaya and hit the big screens last year. It premiered on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video.

“I am waiting to work with these amazing talents. The shooting will commence next year. I am on my toes to work on this project,” she said. Ramya was recently seen in a fun promotional video from an upcoming Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddar. The viral video shows fans of actor Ramya pleading with her to make a comeback to acting.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, actor Ramya announced last month that she will not be playing the lead role in the upcoming film Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, helmed by Raj B Shetty. However, she is still on board as the producer of the project and will be bankrolling it under the banner of Apple Box Studios.

