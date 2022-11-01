Actor Rambha and kids meet with accident in Canada, sustain minor injuries

On November 1, Rambha shared on social media that her car met with an accident after she picked her children up from school.

Actor Rambha met with a car accident recently, when she was returning home after picking her children up from school in Canada. Rambha, her children and their nanny escaped with minor injuries after their car was hit by another car at an intersection, the actor shared on Twitter on Tuesday, November 1. However, her younger daughter Sasha has been admitted to the hospital. The actor took to social media on Tuesday to share the information with fans, and requested everyone to pray for her daughter’s speedy recovery.

In her tweet, Rambha shared photographs of the car after the accident, and another image of her daughter undergoing treatment at the hospital. “Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries. my little sasha is still in the hospital.bad days bad time.please pray for us. your prayers means a lot (sic),” she wrote.

Rambha was one of the leading actors during the 1990s. She has reportedly appeared in over 100 films in eight different languages, but has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu films. The 46-year-old actor who hails from Vijayawada, made her Telugu debut with the film Aa Okkati Adakku in the year 1992. She has shared the screen with many stars including Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Salman Khan, Mammootty and Chiranjeevi, among others.

She married Canada-based businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan and moved to Toronto in 2010. She lives there with her husband, two daughters and son. Many members of the film fraternity including actors Sneha, Meena, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Kiki Vijay among others commented below Rambha’s post, and prayed for her daughter’s speedy recovery.