Actor Rahman’s daughter Rushda marries Altaf Nawad

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and music composer AR Rahman, who is the bride's uncle, attended the wedding reception in Chennai.

Mollywood actor Rahman’s daughter, Rushda Rahman, married Altaf Nawad on December 9. Rushda is the niece of music composer AR Rahman. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attended the grand wedding reception in Chennai. Photos of CM Stalin wishing the newlyweds and posing along with actor Rahman, AR Rahman and other members of the family, have been doing the rounds on social media.

The bride Rushda also took to Instagram to share images from the function. “9.12.21 Only love and gratitude. With All your blessings Mr and Mrs Althaf Navab #AlthafsinaRush,” she wrote. Rahman, who is known by his stage names Raghuman and Raghu, has acted in many Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. He has recently signed a film with actor Tiger Shroff. This project marks Rahman’s Bollywood debut.

Helmed by director Vikas Bahl, Rahman has been roped in for a pivotal role in Ganapath Part-1. The actor has reportedly undergone training in Hindi and gone through script reading sessions and makeup tests over the last three months, in preparation for his role. Recently, Rahman had shared an image with Vikas Bahl and Tiger Shroff.

Rahman is also gearing up for the release of director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan- I and has Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline as well. The latter, an action thriller, is the sequel to director Mysskin’s hit film Thupparivaalan. The sequel marks lead actor Vishal’s directorial debut. It also stars actors Prasanna and Ashya in significant roles. Mysskin was initially on board as the director for the sequel, but the director and Vishal had to part ways due to creative differences.

Rahman was last seen in the 2019 thriller Seven, which was directed by Nizar Shafi. Bankrolled by Ramesh Varma, the film stars Havish, Nandita, Swetha and Regina Cassandra in the lead. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil.