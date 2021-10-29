Actor Puneeth Rajkumar suffered massive heart attack, doctors say

The actor, also known as 'Power Star' has been admitted to the ICU in Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital.

news Health update

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a massive heart attack on Friday morning, the doctors at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital confirmed to the media. The 46-year-old actor, also known as 'Power Star,' suffered a heart attack while he was working out at the gym on October 29. He was rushed to Vikram Hospital after he complained of chest pain and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

An official statement from the hospital is awaited. The actor is reported to be in a serious condition and is being attended by a team of specialists. Doctors addressing the media said that they are trying all possible treatments.

A large number of fans gathered outside Vikram hospital in Bengaluru on hearing the news of the actor's hospitalisation. Puneeth is the youngest son of Kannada cinema legend Dr Rajkumar.

This is a developing story