Actor-producer Niharika Konidela reveals fiance’s identity after days of teasing news

Tollywood actors Anushka Shetty, Lavanya Tripathi and others congratulated the couple on social media.

Flix Tollywood

Actor and producer Niharika Konidela has announced on social media that she will soon be getting married to Chaitanya Jonnalagedda, a business strategist in Hyderabad. The daughter of actor-politician Nagababu had teased the news for two days, making fans guess at the identity of her to-be husband.

Sharing pictures of the couple together on Friday, Niharika wrote, “Mine.”

In a cryptic post on Wednesday, the actor had shared a photo of a Starbucks cup, striking the “Ms” before her name and adding “Mrs” instead with a question mark. The following day, she shared a photo of the couple, but had hidden the groom’s face.

According to reports, the wedding will take place later this year.

Congratulations poured in from Tollywood actors like Anushka Shetty, Lavanya Tripathi, Regina Cassandra, Ritu Varma, Sushant, director Nandini Reddy, Nidhi Agerwal and several others.

Niharika is the niece of Megastar Chiranjeevi and sister of Varun Konidela of Fidaa fame. Before entering into films, she worked as a television presenter for a dance reality show and later produced web-series on YouTube.

She made her debut in Tollywood with Oka Manasu, and recently appeared in a brief role in Chiranjeevi’s hit film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She also acted in the Tamil film Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Gautam Karthik. Her next Tamil film, with actor Ashok Selvan, has yet to be titled. The film’s director is Swathini, who worked as an Assistant Director under Director Suseenthiran.