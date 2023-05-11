Actor Prithviraj says will file for defamation against tabloid Marunadan Malayali

Prithviraj said that the claims by Marunadan Malayali are devoid of truth, and are malicious and defamatory, and that he will be initiating legal action for the false allegations.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has said that he will file civil and criminal defamation cases against Marunadan Malayali, a news tabloid run by Shajan Scaria, for spreading false information that the actor has paid Rs 25 crore in fine to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The actor wrote, “I usually tend to ignore these because terms like 'ethical journalism’ are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propagating absolute lies in the name of ‘news’. This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal defamation charges.”

A video aired by Marunadan Malayali on Thursday, May 11, claimed that five Malayalam film producers are under the surveillance of the ED and the Income Tax department in connection with allegations of large amounts of black money being brought into India.

The tabloid claimed that Prithviraj avoided legal action by paying Rs 25 crores in fines. Another video aired later in the day said, “The ED strengthens its investigation against propaganda films in Malayalam.” The actor’s tweet, in response, said, “For those of you who are still wondering… NO, I haven’t paid any fines whatsoever.”

In a note released on social media, Prithviraj further clarified, “It has come to my attention that the YouTube channel by the name Marunadan Malayali has published a false and defamatory story, alleging that I have paid a fine of Rs. 25,00,00,000/- pursuant to proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate and am making propaganda films. The allegations are devoid of any truth and are malicious and defamatory. I am initiating legal action for the false and defamatory allegations that have been made against me. I hereby request all responsible media channels to ensure that any further reporting on the allegations is done only after the facts are verified and confirmed.”

Recently, Lulu group chairman MA Yusuf Ali had sent a legal notice to Marunadan Malayali, demanding Rs 10 crore in damages for airing false allegations. The tabloid had alleged that the businessman had registered his marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Following the legal notice, Shajan Scaria tendered an apology.