Actor Prabhas self-quarantines after returning from shoot in Georgia

Actors Pooja Hegde and Priyadarshi who were shooting with Prabhas have also self-quarantined.

Tollywood actor Prabhas, who returned from Georgia after shooting for his upcoming movie, has announced that he has self-quarantined.

In an Instagram post he said, “On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in the light of the increasing risks of COVID19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe.”

The Baahubali fame actor was reportedly shooting in Georgia along with Pooja Hegde. The stars, along with the director and other members of the crew returned to India on March 18. He was reportedly shooting for his upcoming movie Jaan.

Pooja Hegde too, as she returned from Georgia, posted a picture of herself wearing a mask on Instagram saying that it's 'time to go back home and self-quarantine’.

Actor Priyadarshi, who is also part of the film, tweeted that he will be home for the next 14 days.

“So I made a choice, I will be at home for next 14 days before giving myself a clean chit. Because #SocialDistancing is the need of the hour. Let's not panic but let's just be cautious and considerate towards each other's wellbeing,” he said in a tweet.

The actor also posted about the team landing back at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. “AS we all touched down RGIA, a fellow passenger who came clean in thermal screening voluntarily walked up to a health worker and admitted about his cough and willingness for quarantine to just keep track on his symptoms. Required actions were immediately taken up. What I admired in this was the social responsbility shown by him and was the preparedness of the Telangana government in fighting the COVID19 (sic),” he wrote in an Instagram post.

This comes after a complaint was filed against singer Kanika Kapoor – who tested positive for COVID-19 – for negligence. A dinner that she attended in Lucknow after returning from London caused a scare since it was attended by several senior politicians, who then also went to the Parliament and the President's House.