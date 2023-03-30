Actor-politician Ramya credits Rahul Gandhi for emotional support during tough times

On the talk show Weekend with Ramesh, actor-turned-politician Ramya revealed that Rahul Gandhi helped and supported her after her father passed away in 2013.

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, more popularly known by her screen name Ramya, recently spoke about the tough times she had to endure after her father RT Narayan passed away in 2013. During her appearance on the talk show Weekend with Ramesh Season 5, Ramya shared that she even contemplated ending her life during that period of grief. However, she revealed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi played a pivotal role in being a solid support system.

Ramya credited Rahul Gandhi for providing emotional support during her trying times. She stated, "My mother is the biggest influence in my life, next is my father, and the third is Rahul Gandhi. When I lost my father, I hit rock bottom. I did contemplate ending my life. It was a period of grief. During that time, Rahul Gandhi helped me and supported me emotionally too."

Ramya, joined the Indian Youth Congress in 2012 and led the Congress social media campaign in 2019. She stated that after losing her father and also the election, she had hit rock bottom and become a recluse. It was during this time that Rahul Gandhi provided her the emotional support she needed.

Ramya made her debut in the Kannada film industry in 2003 with Abhi, starring opposite late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. She went on to act in many blockbuster films but quit movies in 2013 to pursue a career in politics. She made a comeback to films in 2016 with Nagarahavu.