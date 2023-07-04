Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan joins Instagram

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan joined photo sharing app Instagram on Tuesday, July 4. Within a few hours, the actor had amassed more than 6,26,000 followers on the app. But he is yet to post a photo or update on the social networking service and also yet to follow anyone. The account bio reads: “rise, confront, elect.. Jai Hind!” Pawan Kalyan is also the president of Jana Sena Party. The actor’s fans were elated about following him on another social media platform and marked the occasion with #PawanKalyanOnInstagram on Twitter.

Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film BRO alongside his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. The film is directed by Samuthirakani. The teaser of the film, released recently, suggests a fantasy comedy where Pawan Kalyan is seen in his iconic getup from Thammudu and Gabbar Singh. He is playing the role of a god. BRO is scheduled to release on July 28.

Other upcoming films of the actor include OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. OG is directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. Priyanka Mohan is playing the female lead while the cast includes several popular actors like Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Emraan Hashmi. The movie is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner. It is the same banner that backed SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar. Pawan Kalyan yet again plays a police officer in this film. Meanwhile, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the actor’s film with Krish Jagarlamudi, is facing several delays.

At present, as the actor is busy with his political campaign in Andhra Pradesh, his directors and producers have decided to shoot the films around Guntur and Vijayawada. As part of the campaigning, Pawan Kalyan is touring several constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.