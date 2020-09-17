Actor-politician Nagababu, brother of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor-politician who is determined to beat the disease, said, “An infection doesn’t always have to be a suffering, you can always transform it into an opportunity to help fellow beings.” Announcing that he would be a plasma donor once he recovers, he added, “will scuffle & strife through this and will be a plasma donor.”

The actor made this announcement on his social media account.

Nagababu is the Political Affairs Committee member of Jana Sena Party (JSP) -- a party belonging to his younger brother Pawan Kalyan. He joined JSP in 2019 and unsuccessfully contested the 2019 parliamentary elections from Narasapuram constituency in West Godavari district.

Nagababu courted controversy earlier this year when he heaped praises on Nathuram Godse, a man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, on occasion of the former’s birthday on May 19.

Nagababu said that Godse was a “patriot” and his actions to assassinate Gandhi were “debatable.” He had said that the media of those times were “biased” as "no media presented Godse’s side of the story and that the media was in favour of the then ruling government."

Hailing Godse, he had said that though Godse was aware that he would be “dishonoured”, yet he killed Gandhi. Godse’s patriotism shouldn’t be contested, he had said in a series of tweets.

The controversial opinion on the lines of extremist Hindutva fringe outfits, was slammed by several politicians.

Embarrassed by the incident, JSP president Pawan Kalyan distanced himself from the controversy and said that Nagababu’s opinion should not be treated as his party’s position.

“The opinions expressed by Naga Babu are solely personal and are not concerned with the party. We have been informing the opinions and decisions of the party through official documents and official social media from time to time. I appeal to take only them into consideration,” Pawan Kalyan had said.