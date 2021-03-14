Actor Parineeti Chopra voices support for Zomato delivery partner Kamaraj

If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question,” Parineeti wrote on Twitter.

Atom Controversy

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday appealed to Zomato to “find and report the truth” over the recent altercation that took place involving a Bengaluru-based social media influencer and a food delivery worker. Parineeti has stated that she believes the food delivery worker, Kamaraj Kandasamy, is innocent, and said that if so, influencer Hitesha Chandranee, had alleged that the food delivery worker attacked her, should be penalised.

While Hitesha had alleged assault by Kamaraj in her viral Instagram video, Kamaraj told TNM it was Hitesha who assaulted and abused him. He further said that he did not cause the injury on her nose, but that she accidentally hit herself during the altercation.

Parineeti also called the incident “inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking.”

“Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help,” she tweeted from her official handle on Sunday.

In an Instagram story, she uploaded a picture of Kamaraj and wrote, “FIND THE TRUTHHH! If this man has been framed for no reason, the woman who did this NEEDS to pay for his pain!”

On Friday, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal issued a statement that the company has reached out to both of them and is covering Hitesha’s medical expenses and Kamaraj’s legal expenses at the same time.

“Right from the get-go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending. We are also assisting the police in whichever way asked. We are in constant touch with Hitesha, covering her medical expenses, and helping her with the proceedings,” Deepinder said on Friday.

Deepinder had added that Kamaraj has made around 5,000 deliveries for Zomato and has a 4.75/5 star rating on their platform (which is one of the highest).

While Hitesha had alleged that the delivery partner assaulted her and told TNM that he punched her on the nose leading to a nasal bone fracture, Kamaraj told TNM that she hit him with her slippers and while he was trying to deflect her blows, she cut her nose with her own ring. After both versions were out, many had questioned the veracity of Hitesha’s version and demanded that Kamaraj be reinstated and legal action be taken against her.

