Actor Nithya clarifies she isn't the victim after 'Fun Bucket' Bhargav's arrest under POCSO

TikTok star 'Fun Bucket' Bhargav was arrested by the Andhra police for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam.

After viral TikToker 'Fun Bucket' Bhargav was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl, many immediately identified Nithya, the 15-year-old who rose to fame along with Bhargav for their “oh my god” videos, as his alleged victim. However, Nithya has now issued a clarification, stating that the case does not involve her at all.

In the video, Nithya has said that she learnt about the allegations against Bhargav on social media, and that she is not related to the case in any way. “It is true that Bhargav got arrested, But I’m not related to that case in any way. I have come to know about this from social media, after my followers have been messaging me and sending links. They were asking me what happened, even I don’t know.”

“Meme-makers and YouTubers are using my name; I’m assuming that you people are doing this without any truth or knowledge about the issue. I hope you all would delete such videos if you people are not doing this intentionally,” Nithya added in the video. “People are sending me messages feeling bad about me, but I’m fine here at the shoot.”

She also said that it has been a year since she met Bhargav, and is no longer shooting with him, but is busy with other shoots. Nithya was first noticed for her role in the film C/o Kancherapalem.

Speaking in the video, Nithya’s mother also said, “Since everybody is questioning us, we have come here to do this video. Thank you all for supporting us. We are happy and safe.”

An FIR has been filed against Bhargav at the Pendthurti police station on April 16 by one of the survivor’s family members. He was arrested by the police on April 18 in Hyderabad. The case is being investigated by the Disha Police in Andhra Pradesh. Bhargav was booked under sections 376 (punishment for sexual assault), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Disha ACP has also warned people saying not to use any pictures on social media with an intention of revealing the identity of the victim.