Actor Nithiin reveals first look poster of 'Sashi'

Tollywood

The film has Aadhi Saikumar playing the role of a singer.

The makers of the Telugu flick Sashi have released the first look of the film featuring its lead star Aadhi Saikumar on the occasion of his birthday on December 23. Actor Nithin released the first look of the film on his Twitter handle with the tweet: “Here is the 1st look poster of Aadhi’s next fim SASHI.. n wishin him a very happy birthday..hv a great one bro #aadhi @Surbhiactress #sashi.”

The poster gives a glimpse of Aadhi in two different moods – one as a singer and the other as an angry young man. Sashi, directed by debutante Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla, has Surbhi and Raashi Singh as the leading ladies with the supporting cast including Rajiv Kanakala, Radhika and Ajay.

Aadhi Saikumar, son of veteran actor Sai Kumar Pudipeddi, made his acting debut in 2011 with the film Prema Kavali which was directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar. The film won Aadhi the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South for 2011, besides the CineMAA Awards 2012 – Best Male Debut and the SIIMA Awards 2011 – Best Male Debut (Telugu).

Aadhi’s last outing at the theatres was Operation Gold Fish. Popular writer Abburi Ravi made his debut as actor with this film, which was written and directed by Adivi Sai Kiran. The story is inspired by true events of mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1980s. Despite power-packed performance by Aadhi as an NSG commando, the action-thriller bombed at the box-office.

The film was produced by Prathiba Adivi, Ashish Reddy, Keshav Swaroop under the banner Vinayakudu Talkies. The film’s star cast included Aadhi Saikumar and Nithya Naresh as the lead pair with Sasha Chhetri and Parvateesam in supporting roles. Sri Charan Pakala composed the tunes for this flick with Jaipal Reddy cranking the camera and Garry roped in for editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)