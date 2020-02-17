Actor Nithiin finalised for Telugu remake of ‘Andhadhun’

The film will reportedly be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced under Nithiin’s home banner of Sresht Movies.

Flix Tollywood

Sriram Raghavan directorial Andhadhun turned out to be a massive hit in Bollywood following which its remake rights were lapped up by Sudhakar Reddy, father of Tollywood actor Nithiin. While there were various speculations on who would be playing the lead role in the remake, it has now been confirmed that Nithiin himself will be playing the lead role.

As per the latest news, it has been confirmed that Merlapaka Gandhi will be helming the remake as its director with Nithiin’s home banner Sresht Movies bankrolling it. The shooting will commence in a few months with the team planning for its release for Christmas 2020.

It may be noted here that noted actor and filmmaker Thiagarajan has bagged the Tamil remake rights for Andhadhun and will be bankrolling the film under his banner with Mohan Raja, the king of remakes, wielding the megaphone. Mohan Raja also know as 'Jayam' Raja has directed several hit remakes in Tamil so far. Thiagarajan’s son and actor Prashanth will be reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the Tamil remake and is preparing himself well for the role, we hear.

The film revolves around a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-actor, which forms its crux. Scripted by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao, the film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan. IMDB had rated the film as the most popular film according to user ratings for the year 2018. The technical crew of the film included editor Surti, cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, music directors Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod and lyricist Jaideep Sahni.

The film was bankrolled under the banners Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures on a budget of Rs 32 crores and went on to collect Rs 111 crores at the box office. Andhadhun was not only a commercial success but also won critical acclaim from the people in the trade.