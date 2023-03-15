Actor Meghana introduces characters from her comeback film Tatsama Tadbhava

Meghana, who has returned to acting after a gap of four years, was last seen in 2019 in Kurukshetra.

Actor Meghana Raj Sarja has been giving sneak peeks into the characters from her upcoming movie Tatsama Tadbhava through her social media handle over the past month. The movie is a bilingual one, releasing in Kannada and Malayalam. So far, the characters of Aravinnd Iyer, who plays Mathew, Mahati as Nidhi, Balaji Manohar as Siddharth, Rajshri Ponnappa as Shalini, TS Nagabharana as Vasudev, Girija Lokesh as Savitha, and Shruthi Krishna as Suman have been introduced. The movie is being bankrolled by actor-director Pannaga Bharana who has turned producer for the movie.

Three weeks ago, sharing the first look of the poster of the movie, Meghana said, "Could not contain the excitement. â€˜When are we going to see you back on the silver screen again?â€™ was the most asked question. The answer is finally here. When entrapped by fear, being fearless is the only way out. Unveiling the first look of Tatsama Tadbhava: The confession."

Meghana, who has now returned to acting after a gap of four years with this latest film, was last seen in 2019 in Kurukshetra. She resumed acting in July 2021 when her son turned nine months old. Meghana's husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, who was a star in Kannada films, had passed away due to cardiac arrest when Meghana was five months pregnant.