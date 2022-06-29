Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar passes away

Vidyasagar, the husband of well-known actor Meena, passed away at a private hospital in the city on June 28. He was 48.

Vidyasagar, the husband of well-known actor Meena, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday night. He was 48. As per reports, Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March this year and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with Covid-19, but had managed to recover from it.

Vidyasagar was hospitalised for the treatment of his lung problem, but his condition worsened on Tuesday night (June 28) and he passed away around 7 pm. His funeral will take place at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 2 pm. on Wednesday, June 29.

Meena, who has worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema for over three decades, has been a part of several critically acclaimed superhits including Mohanlal's Drishyam and Kamal Haasan’s Avvai Shanmugi. Meena and Vidyasagar, who was a businessman, got married in 2009 in Bengaluru.

Tamil actor Khushbu, who has shared the screen with actor Meena in the past, also revealed in a tweet that Vidyasagar had contracted the coronavirus infection three months ago and passed away after the infection worsened his lung condition. Requesting the media to not carry news that induces fear, Khushbu tweeted, “I very humbly request the media to be little responsible. Meena's husband had covid 3 months back. Covid worsened his lung condition. Pls do not send out a wrong message & create any kind of fear or cause flutter by saying we lost Sagar to covid. Yes we need to cautious, but pls.”

Several members from the film fraternity condoled his death and expressed their grief on social media. In another tweet Khushbu wrote, “Waking up to a terrible news.Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena and her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family. #RIP.”

Actor Lakshmi Manchu tweeted, “Woke up to devastating news of #meena garu’s husband, Vidyasagar garu passed away due to Covid complications. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire family.”

Sharing a photo of Meena, Vidyasagar and their daughter, Sarathkumar tweeted, “It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace.”

(With IANS inputs)