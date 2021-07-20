Actor Mammootty's new hairdo on Instagram goes viral

Actor Mammootty, who has been posting a number of throwback photos in recent times on social media, left fans cheering for his new look in his latest photo. Donning a bright yellow shirt, the actor’s ponytailed hairdo was a hit among his followers, who were eager to know if he will be sporting the new look in one of his upcoming movies. He left fans excited with his caption, which read: “Tiny pony #staytuned.”

On the professional front, Mammootty was last seen in the recently-released Malayalam political thriller One. Following its theatrical release, the movie premiered on Netflix on April 27. Helmed by filmmaker Santhosh Vishwanath, the cast of One includes actors Mammootty, Murali Gopy, Joju George, Siddique, Mathew Thomas, Ishaani Krishna, Gayatri Arun and Nimisha Sajayan. Veteran actor Mammootty is seen playing the role of Kadakkal Chandran, Chief Minister of Kerala in the film.

The political-thriller was initially slated for theatrical release on May 22 last year but was postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The film finally released in theatres on March 26 this year. One is bankrolled by Sreelakshmi R under the banner of Ichais Productions, while the movie was distributed by Anto Joseph Film Company. The film has background score and soundtrack by musician Gopi Sundar and cinematography by Vaidy Somasundaram. Nishad Yusuf was on board as the editor for the project.

One was based on the political journey of Mammootty’s character, tracking how the politician uses the right to recall tool against his corrupt counterparts. The movie focuses on whether Kadakkal Chandran manages to fight unfair policies and politically corrupt ideologies, while retaining his power and fulfilling his duties as the Chief Minister.

He is currently working on the upcoming Mollywood film Bheeshma Parvam. The Amal Neerad directorial features Mammootty in the titular role, while actors Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Farhaan Faasil and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others, form the rest of the cast. Bheeshma Parvam is reportedly a gangster-drama.