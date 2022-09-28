Actor Mahesh Babu's mother passes away in Hyderabad

Indira Devi, aged 70, had been suffering from various health-related ailments and breathed her last at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Flix Tollywood

Veteran Tollywood actor Ghattamaneni Krishna's wife and Mahesh Babu's mother, Ghattamaneni Indira Devi passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, on September 28. Indira Devi, aged 70, had been suffering from various health-related ailments and breathed her last at her residence in Hyderabad. It was informed by official sources that the mortal remains of Indira Devi would be placed at Padmalaya Studio for visitors, and the last rites would be performed at the Mahaprasthanam in Filmnagar on the same day.

Indira Devi is the first wife of actor Krishna. She has five children, including Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini. Meanwhile, the second wife Vijaya Nirmala had passed away in 2019.

Condolences have been pouring in for Indira Devi. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi conveyed his condolences through twitter and said that the news of Indira Devi’s passing has disturbed him. "May her soul rest in peace. I express my deepest condolences to actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu, and to all other family members."

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his condolences to the family and said that he would pray for the family's mental strength to deal with the loss.

Renowned film critic and producer, CR Hemanth, shared on social media that "Woke up to the news that Smt Indira Devi garu (Mahesh Babu’s mother) has passed away. He has often spoke about how close he was to his mother & his love for her coffee. My heartfelt condolences to Superstar Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and the family. May her soul rest in peace."

శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ , సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

On the work front, actor Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which released in 2022 with Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Meanwhile, the actor is associated with directors Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli for his upcoming projects.