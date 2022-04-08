Actor Kavya Madhavan to be questioned in actor assault case

The police are believed to have found some evidence involving actor Kavya Madhavan, who is also the wife of actor Dileep, an accused in the case.

news Actor assault case

Actor Kavya Madhavan, who is also the wife of actor Dileep, an accused in the actor assault case, has been reportedly summoned by the Kerala Crime Branch police, on Friday, April 8. She is asked to be present for interrogation on Monday, April 11, at the Aluva police club. Earlier, the crime branch had informed the Kerala High Court that Kavya has to be questioned in connection with the actor assault case. The crime branch had reportedly submitted fresh evidence in the case which allegedly involves Kavya Madhavan.

According to reports, the probe team had tried to question Kavya but they were told that she was in Chennai. The police have also said that Dileepâ€™s brother Anoop and brother-in-law Sooraj have to be questioned, and sought extension of three months in their investigation time. Stating that the police have found evidence suggesting that Dileep allegedly saw the visuals of the assault, the Crime Branch informed that some evidence has been recovered despite the visuals being deleted from the device. On Friday, the cyber expert and hacker who allegedly deleted data from actor Dileepâ€™s phone Sai Shankar was arrested by the police from Andhra Pradesh.

Read: Hacker Sai Shankar arrested for allegedly deleting chats from Dileep's phone

Earlier on April 6, the Kerala Crime Branch told a magistrate court in Aluva that before the actor handed over his phone for investigation, 12 chats were intentionally deleted from it, including ones with a prominent Malayalam actor. They also said that most of the 12 numbers were registered in Dubai, and some belong to businessmen. Further, among the deleted chats are those with Dileepâ€™s wife Kavya Madhavan and his brother-in-law Sooraj. The Crime Branch had accused Dileep and others of conspiring to kill the officers investigating the 2017 actor assault case, in which he is an accused.

Dileep and five others were booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people) and later section 302 was also added to it for allegedly conspiring to murder the offcials probing the 2017 actress assault case.

The survivor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actor.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, was arrested subsequently and is out on bail.

Read: Fighting back without a support system is unimaginable: Actor Bhavana interview