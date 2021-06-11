Actor Karthi takes his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Flix Kollywood

Actor Karthi on Friday shared that he has taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor made the announcement along with a picture of him taking the shot. Karthi joins the list of celebrities like Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Nagarjuna among others who took their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and shared the news on social media. Only recently, Karthi along with his brother Suriya donated Rs 5,000 each to their fan club members. It was reported that 250 members from actor Suriyaâ€™s fan clubs and 150 members from Karthiâ€™s fan clubs received the amount via bank transfer.

Known for their philanthropic efforts, the brothers, along with their father and actor Sivakumar, also contributed Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief fund (CMPRF) last month. In 2020, they donated Rs 10 lakh to the CMPRF when Edappadi K Palaniswami was the Chief Minister.

The actor who was recently seen in Sulthan, shared with fans that he has named their second-born Kandhan. Karthi and his wife Ranjani also have a daughter named Umayal. In October 2020, the couple announced the birth of their son.

Karthiâ€™s Sulthan that released this year was directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and saw Rashmika Mandanna making her Kollywood debut. The film, an action entertainer received good response from fans. The actor, at present, is working on Mani Ratnamâ€™s Ponniyin Selvan. The ensemble cast of the historical-drama film includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Lal and Nizhalgal Ravi, among others. The movie is produced by Mani Ratnam under the banner of Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Apart from the epic Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi also has a film titled Sardar on the cards.