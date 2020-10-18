Actor Karthi begins dubbing for 'Sulthan'

This film also stars Rashmika Mandanna who will be making her debut in Tamil.

Actor Karthi recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Sulthan amidst coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, who made his directorial debut with Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo, this film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead who rose to fame with her Telugu films namely Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. She will be making her debut in Tamil with this film.

Now Karthi took it to social media announcing that he has started dubbing for the film. Sharing a picture from the dubbing studio, he captioned it saying "In Every situation we have to keep moving ahead! It feels good to start work again after long time. Dubbing begins for #Sulthan,"

Earlier this year the shooting of the film at Malaikottai in Dindigul was stalled by Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi and Shiv Sena members who created a ruckus. They were objecting to the film which they assumed was on â€˜Tipu Sultanâ€™ and was being shot in a Hindu temple. Later the production house released a statement saying that Sulthan is not a movie based on history or Tipu Sultan.

Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film will mark the first time collaboration of Karthi and Bakkiyaraj Kannan and itâ€™s tipped to be an action drama with a smattering of humour. The film also stars Yogi Babu, will have music by Vivek - Mervin, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Ruben.

Karthi's recent release was Thambi directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film also had Jyothika whoshared the screen space for this first time with brother-in-law Karthi.

He is currently a part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The project went on the floors in Thailand last December where the first schedule was filmed for over 90 days. Actors Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi took part in the first schedule. According to sources from the film's camp, thereâ€™s a change of plan and the makers are now planning to head to Sri Lanka with a limited crew to shoot the next schedule.

Karthi may also kick start filming for Mithran's next venture with Prince Pictures. The actor also has a film with director Muthaiah. Reports suggest that Karthi will be seen in a dual avatar in the film with a long hair look which he is currently sporting for Ponniyin Selvan. While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised, the film will be bankrolled by Lakshman under the banner Prince Pictures who already produced Karthi starrer Dev which failed at the box-office.

(Content provided by Digital Native)