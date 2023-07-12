Actor Kajol trolled for 'uneducated politicians' comment, issues clarification

Kajol had recently found herself in the middle of controversy after she said in a recent interview that many politicians in India do not have an educational background.

Bollywood actor Kajol found herself in the middle of controversy after she said in a recent interview that many politicians in India do not have an educational background. The actor later issued a statement clarifying that she was trying to highlight the importance of education. “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path,” she said.

In her interview with The Quint, Kajol spoke about a range of subjects including women empowerment and how it takes a lot of time to effect change in a country like India that is steeped in tradition. “You have political leaders who do not have an educational background. I’m sorry but I’m going to have to go out and say that,” she added. The actor also noted how politicians who do not have an educational background “do not have the viewpoint” that education can give them.

I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path. — Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 8, 2023

As the interview went viral, Twitter was quick to point out that Kajol herself had dropped out of school. Even though Kajol made no reference to any particular political leader or party, several people assumed she was taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose education qualifications have been subject to scrutiny in the past.

We took offence because Kajol clearly said "those who are ruling the country", & everybody knows it's Modi who's ruling this country.



Now tell me why do you take offence when someone raises slogans against "gaddaron"? Is it because you know who's Gaddar? pic.twitter.com/wSrFMVtHQx — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) July 9, 2023

However, many people also came in support of Kajol, highlighting that she did not mention any political leader and that she was courageous for making this statement. Political leaders like Shiv Sena’s MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate have also expressed their support to her.

