Actor Kajal Aggarwal to marry businessman Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal made the announcement on Twitter.

Flix Wedding

After days of speculation, actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is popular in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, confirmed that she is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu. The actor made the announcement on Twitter.

According to reports, Gautam is a businessman who owns Discern Living, an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions. His Instagram account, which is followed by Kajal Aggarwal, also confirms this.

The wedding will take place on October 30 in Mumbai in a small, private ceremony, Kajal said. The note that Kajal posted on Twitter begins with the caption "I said yes".

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families," Kajal said.

"This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey," she added.

Perhaps predicting that she will be asked the inevitable question that women actors are asked when they marry, Kajal stressed that she will continue to act.

"I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she said.

Kajal recently survived a scare when a crane crashed on the sets of the Shankar film Indian 2 which stars her and Kamal Haasan in the lead. Three people were killed in the shooting spot. Kajal and Kamal were also present.

Kajal made her acting debut in Hindi in 2004 before shifting to south Indian films. She has several films waiting to be completed or for release, including Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit film Queen.