Actor Jr NTR tests positive for coronavirus

Jr NTR took to Twitter to share that he along with his family members have isolated themselves.

news COVID19

Telugu actor Jr NTR, who is currently working on the multistarrer 'RRR' has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to make the announcement. Jr NTR, in a brief Twitter statement, said that he has tested positive and he and his family have isolated themselves.

"I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors (sic),” he said. He further urged people who had come in close contact with him to get tested for the virus as per the protocol. “I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe. (sic)” he added.

