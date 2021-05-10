Telugu actor Jr NTR, who is currently working on the multistarrer 'RRR' has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to make the announcement. Jr NTR, in a brief Twitter statement, said that he has tested positive and he and his family have isolated themselves.
"I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors (sic),” he said. He further urged people who had come in close contact with him to get tested for the virus as per the protocol. “I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe. (sic)” he added.
I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021
Jr NTR’s upcoming movie is the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR in which he will be seen sharing the screen with actor Ram Charan.
While Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem, a Gond leader, Ram Charan will be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Rama Raju. Director Rajamouli had earlier said that RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on a few years in the lives of the two well-known revolutionaries.
The film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and other Indian languages.
Multiple people from the Telugu film industry have got COVID-19 in the past few weeks. Last week, Telugu actor Allu Arjun also said that he had tested positive for the virus. Recently, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan too recovered from the infection.
Several prominent personalities from the film industry have wished Jr NTR a speedy recovery from the virus. Music Director Thaman S, actor Rakulpreet Singh Payal Ghosh and several other fans on social media have wished for the actors' speedy recovery.