Actor-journalist TNR passes away due to COVID-19 in Hyderabad

T Narasimha Rao, popularly known as TNR, had appeared in several films like ‘Jathi Ratnalu’, ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’ and ‘Falaknuma Das’.

Actor-journalist T Narasimha Rao, popularly known as TNR, passed away on Monday due to COVID-19. He was 45. According to reports, TNR was availing treatment at a private hospital in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, however, his health deteriorated and he succumbed.

TNR had recently appeared in several small-budget films like Jathi Ratnalu, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and Falaknuma Das. He was also part of director Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming film F3.

TNR also hosted a show titled ‘Frankly Speaking with TNR’ for the YouTube channel iDreams, in which he interviewed celebrities.

Expressing shock, several actors, directors and producers from Tollywood mourned his death.

“Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out. Condolences and strength to the family,” actor Nani tweeted.

“Unbelievable and shocking. It’s very hard to digest and painful to know my friend TNR is no more. My deepest Condolences to their family,” said director Maruthi.

Producer Bandla Ganesh tweeted, “Shocked to hear that my friend TNR passed away .. Condolences and strength to the family.”

“It's really Disturbing to hear that TNR’s sudden demise.. He is such a soft spoken gentleman... We miss you sir.. #RIP. My deepest Condolences and strength to the family,” tweeted director Anil Ravipudi.

Besides his role as a journalist, TNR is also credited with promoting independent films. The ChaiBisket team of Colour Photo fame said, “TNR garu gave a voice to our team 3 yrs ago and through this the boys got enormous confidence to take on the world! Thank you sir for the support & memories throughout your journey! Condolences to the family.”

TNR was an aspiring filmmaker and had plans to direct a film soon. In an interview with Sakshi in October 2018, he shared that after graduating from college his interest in the film industry grew, and he wished to be a film director. He began by assisting actor Devadas Kanakala in his filmmaking endeavours. He was then introduced to actor LB Sriram through a friend, and began working as an assistant writer with him. TNR said that he was part of the scriptwriting teams for films starring comedian Ali, and also Chiranjeevi’s 1997 film Hitler. He then went on to work in television as the programme head for various crime shows.