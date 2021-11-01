Actor Joju George's car vandalised amid Congress protest over fuel price hike in Kochi

Actor Joju George, who was passing by the protest, reportedly questioned the Congress workers, following which his window panes were allegedly broken by the protesters.

news Controversy

A clash broke out at a protest against fuel price hike in Ernakulam in Kerala, that was being held by the Congress. The protest caused a huge traffic jam for close to two hours on the Edappally-Vytilla highway. Actor Joju George, who was passing by the protest, reportedly questioned the Congress workers, following which his window panes were allegedly broken by the protesters. â€œI am not here to show off. It's been two hours and the vehicles are blocked. What kind of dirty program is this? This shows the condition of our state," the actor was heard shouting in a video.

Joju told the media that he questioned the protest because it caused trouble to the public but Congress workers alleged that the actor misbehaved with them, including women protesters. They also said that they would file a complaint with the police and alleged that Joju was drunk and broke the glass of the vehicle himself.

However, Joju George, along with police, went for a blood test and it was proved that he was not drunk. He himself asked for a blood test to prove that he was not wrong, reports said. Even Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran had alleged that Joju was drunk. Joju denied misbehaving with women and said that he did not even see any women protesters.

"What I just did was that I told the protesters there that what they were doing was not right. I was not talking to any political party. But I was just talking to people who caused a roadblock there. The major leaders there abused my father and mother by calling me names. My reaction was my protest against those who blocked the road," Joju told the media.

Meanwhile, KPCC President K Sudhakaran in a press meet, hinted that if the Kerala government didnâ€™t take any action against Joju, the party will react. The police meanwhile, said that the Congress did not take permission to conduct a protest by blocking the road.