Actor Jaggesh apologises to Darshan for remark, but fan spats continue

Darshan fans sieged the sets of Jaggesh’s latest film Totapuri and demanded an apology.

news Controversy

A new controversy cropped up in the Kannada film industry embroiling two actors Jaggesh and Darshan after an audio clip went viral wherein Jaggesh was allegedly heard insulting the Challenging Star. The Darshan fans who were enraged by the content of the clip stormed to the sets of Jaggesh’s latest film Totapuri near a village in Bannur, Mysuru. It took an on-the-spot apology for the situation to diffuse. Simultaneously, fans of Jaggesh flocked to the office of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in Bengaluru to file a complaint against those who misbehaved with him.

They alleged that fans of the challenging star should not have misbehaved with the senior actor who’s worked in the industry and earned respect for over forty years.

A fan told the media, “We don’t know what has happened between the two actors and it is their issue to resolve. We also did not know what had transpired yesterday on the sets but so many people turned on the sets of his film and harassed him into issuing an apology. The actor has worked in the industry for over 40 years and this act of the people is unjust towards him.”

Senior actor Jaggesh, however, first saif that he never uttered the derogatory remarks, and that his voice was fabricated. Meanwhile, he told a Kannada news Channel that he was not alluding to the actor Darshan but to a web-designer named Darshan.

“I had spoken to producers and senior journalists to assist the boy who wanted jobs and were under financial stress. I was alluding to one of those named Darshan; there cannot be just one Darshan in the universe,” Jaggesh said.

The actor then expressed his resentment with the way he was treated by Darshan’s fan in an Instagram live.

The two actors have worked together in the past. They were seen together in Sandalwood film Agraja which was directed by Srinandan. Darshan had amassed a great fan following after he worked in the industry for decades. He is yet to react to the controversy since he is busy with his upcoming action-thriller Roberrt’s release.