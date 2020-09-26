Actor Hrishikesh set to make Tollywood debut

The film will be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual.

Flix Tollywood

Hrishikesh made his acting debut with the Dhanush starrer Velai Illa Pattadhari in 2014 and later went on to star in movies like Rum, Velai Illa Pattadhari 2, and VIP 2. And he is now set to make his debut in Tollywood.

The actor, closely related with Dhanush and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, confirmed the news in an interview to the DTNext. He said, “We will be going on floors from November in Ooty and Hyderabad. The film will be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual. Subbu had seen me in a recently-released music video and that is how he approached me for the role. If Rum was one of the best thrillers I have been a part of, this film will give the audience the thrills in a different way.”

Making extensive preparations for the role, Hrishikesh also said that he is giving most time for fitness as he has the time to devote to it now. He will be putting on some weight for the new role. “Apart from this my Tamil project, Unarvugal Thodarkadai is in its post-production stage. With the situation, I think we might have an OTT release,” he said. The film will be directed by Subbu Vedula and produced by AVR Swamy under the banner Pruthvi Creations. The untitled film is touted to be a thriller and will mark the actor’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Hrishikesh’s current Tamil project, Unarvugal Thodarkathai is a romance, directed by Balu Sharma. Miss India Tamil Nadu 2017 Sherlin Seth has been roped in to play the female lead in this entertainer with RJ Ajai in a pivotal role.

Amin Mirza is composing the tunes for Unarvugal Thodarkathai and the first single from the album was released by Dhanush a few months ago. The song titled 'Koba Kanalgal Theeradha' was penned by Madhan and sung by Gowtham Bharadwaj. On the song’s release, Dhanush tweeted: “Here is #kobakalangaltheeradha from #unarvugalthodarkathai good luck to the team @hrishikeshkk @balusharma14 @aminmirza77 @supertalkies @sameerbr @sherlinseth @gowthambharadwj @sonymusicsouth”

According to the storyline, Hrishikesh plays the role Karthik, who works in a wealth management start-up and Sherlin appears as a business development manager in a corporate firm.

Apart from Unarvugal Thodarkathai, Hrishikesh also has Rum 2, sequel to Rum, in his kitty. Rum was a thriller written and directed by Sai Bharath. It starred Hrishikesh, Vivek, Narain, Sanchita Shetty and Miya in the lead roles. The technical crew of this film included Anirudh Ravichander to compose the music, Vignesh Vasu for cinematography and Sathyaraj Natarajan for editing.

Content provided by Digital Native