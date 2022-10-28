Actor Harish Kalyan and entrepreneur Narmada Udayakumar get married in Chennai

Actor Bindu Madhavi, who had participated in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1 along with Harish in the year 2017, shared a photo of the couple from the wedding.

Actor Harish Kalyan got married to entrepreneur Narmada Udayakumar on October 28 in Chennai. The traditional wedding ceremony was attended by several people from the film fraternity including actor Bindu Madhavi, who also shared a photo of the couple. Bindu Madhavi was Harish’s co-contestant in Bigg Boss season 1 in the year 2017. Harish Kalyan, who rose to fame through the Tami reality television show Bigg Boss, and Narmada Udayakumar reportedly met each other through their families. Many fans have shared photos of the couple and have posted congratulatory messages on social media.

Harish is seen in the traditional white veshti and shirt in the photo, while Narmada is seen in a red embossed silk saree. Harish’s father Kalyan is a well-known film distributor and music label owner. As per media reports, he announced in a press meet earlier that the wedding ceremony is set to be held between 9 and 10:30 am on Friday, October 28.

Earlier this year, Harish Kalyan took to social media to announce that he is engaged to Narmada. Sharing the announcement, he wrote, “With all my heart, for all my life, I love you Narmada Udayakumar, my wife-to-be.I hope you all shower her with double the amount of love that you people have shown me, now & always. To love that flows like a river.Abundant & beautiful.”



Source: Bindu Madhavi/ Instagram

Harish made his debut in the 2010 film Sindhu Samaveli, along with Amala Paul, who also made her acting debut with the movie. The film courted controversy and opened to mixed responses. He subsequently became popular through performances in films like Poriyaalan (2014) and Vil Ambu (2016). Harish also starred in the 2018 romantic drama Pyaar Prema Kaadhal which is widely regarded as his breakthrough film. He had starred opposite his co-contestant from Bigg Boss, actor Raiza Wilson.

Harish was last seen in the 2021 romantic comedy film Oh Manapenne! which featured him in the lead along with actor Priya Bhavani Shankar.