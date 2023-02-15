Actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph and wife Elizabeth Samuel welcome their first child

Award-winning director of Minnal Murali Basil Joseph and educationalist Elizabeth Samuel announced the birth of their child and also shared her name on social media.

Flix Cinema

Malayalam filmmaker and actor Basil Joseph, and his wife and educationalist Elizabeth Samuel announced that they have become parents on February 15. They have named the baby Hope Elizabeth Basil. Sharing the news on social media, Basil wrote: “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter. We can't wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day.” Basil married Elizabeth in 2017.

Basil, who started his career making short films, is known for directing the films Kunjiramayanam, Godha and the 2021 superhero film Minnal Murali. He has also acted in supporting roles in films such as Virus and Joji, and played the lead role along with Darshana Rajendran in the 2022 film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Elizabeth works in the field of teacher education.

Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL ! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter.We can't wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day pic.twitter.com/RpQoLaCdm0 — basil joseph (@basiljoseph25) February 15, 2023

Basil’s latest film as a director, Minnal Murali, was released on Netflix and became widely popular. The film received positive reviews and critical acclaim. In the film, Basil also made a special appearance as a politician. The film revolves around a tailor who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. It features Tovino Thomas in the titular role, along with Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Baiju, Femina George, Sneha Babu, and P Balachandran. Basil received the award for Best Director (Fiction) at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in December last year for the film.

It was recently announced that Basil, along with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, are teaming up with Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das for an upcoming film titled Guruvayurambala Nadayil.