Actor-director Nadirshah appears before trial court in sexual assault case

Nadirshah had been questioned twice in the case by the police.

news Kerala Actor Assault Case

Malayalam actor and director Nadirshah appeared before a trial court in Kochi, Kerala, in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a female actor in February 2017. Nadirshah appeared before the trial court around 11 am on September 3, Thursday. Nadirshah is a close friend and confidante of actor Dileep who is the eight accused in the case. The Special Investigation team probing the abduction and sexual assault of the female actor in a moving vehicle in Kochi, had interrogated Nadirshah twice in the case. The prosecution's case is that Dileep had hired people to kidnap and assault the actor and wanted them to record visuals of the act and hand it over to him.

Nadirshah was first interrogated along with Dileep for nearly 13 hours in June 2017. Dileep was arrested following the questioning. Nadirshah was grilled for the second time in September 2017. The Kerala High Court in September 2017 had expressed displeasure over the delay in concluding the case and asked Nadirshah to appear before the police for interrogation and to cooperate with them. Prior to that in September 2017 itself Nadirshah had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

On August 10 this year Kavya Madhavan, wife of Dileep, had appeared before the trial court. The prime accused in the case Sunilkumar aka Pulsur Suni had given a statement to the police that a memory card that contained visuals of the sexual assault was kept at the office of Lakshyah, an online clothing firm run by Kavya Madhavan. The main allegation in the case is that Dileep was unhappy that the survivor in the case had divulged details of his extra marital affair to his first wife Manju Warrier, who is also a prominent actor. The investigating team had also questioned Kavya Madhavan during the probe of the case. Kavya Madhavan later went on to become Dileep's second wife.

Malayalam actor assault: What Manju, Rimi and Kavya told the police about Dileep