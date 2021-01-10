Actor-director KS Ravikumar joins team of Prashanth's â€˜Andhadhunâ€™ Tamil remake

Prashanth and Simran will play the lead roles in the remake title â€˜Andhaganâ€™, directed by JJ Fredrick.

Flix Kollywood

Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun is all set to be remade in Tamil with actor Prashanth in the lead role. On the occasion of New Year, the makers revealed the title poster of the film. Titled Andhagan, the film will be directed by JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame.

Recently, it was announced that Simran has been finalized to play Tabuâ€™s role from the original. While several reports are coming up about the filmâ€™s cast and crew, the makers have roped in acclaimed director KS Ravikumar for an important role in the film.

In a recent media interaction, Simran confirmed that she is indeed part of the project and is excited to be taking up this role. She said itâ€™s going to be a bold yet challenging character.

Prashanth will play the role of a blind pianist in the film, played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the Hindi original. On Prashanth playing a pianist in the movie, the filmâ€™s producer Thiagarajan pointed out in a media interaction that he is a trained pianist and therefore, doing the role will be a cakewalk for him.

Reports have also come up stating that veteran actor Karthik and Yogi Babu will be seen playing key roles in the remake. Apparently, the pre-production is going on in full swing. The shooting of the remake will commence soon in Pondicherry, and the makers are also planning to film some important portions in Chennai, while the climax portion of the film will be shot in London.

Andhadhun tells the story of a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-actor, which forms its crux. Scripted by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao, the film was directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The technical crew of the film included editor Pooja Ladha Surti, cinematographer KU Mohanan, and music composers Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod. The film was bankrolled under the banners Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

Andhadhun was not only a commercial success but also won much critical acclaim.

At one point, Dhanush was reportedly interested in acquiring the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun.

(Content provided by Digital Native)