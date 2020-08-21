Actor Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan succumbs to COVID-19

The news of his demise was confirmed by Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

news Coronavirus

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 21. He had tested positive for coronavirus, and his death was due to complications arising from the infection. The news of his demise was confirmed by Bandra's Lilavati Hospital.

The two brothers of legendary actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, professionally known as Dilip Kumar, Aslam Khan, and Eshan Khan had been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital and were reportedly both placed immediately on non-invasive ventilator support on August 16. Their oxygen saturation had reportedly dropped below 80% when they were admitted.

The doctor had said before that as soon as Eshan Khan (90) and Aslam Khan (88) were tested positive for coronavirus, the health condition of both was declared as critical because of their old age. The doctor treating the brothers, Jalil Parker, told ETimes, "They are critical because of their age and comorbidities. Their vital organs are beginning to become a cause of concern."

Confirming their hospitalization on August 16, Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar's wife, had earlier told ETimes, “They are under treatment of Jalil Parker and Cardiologist Nitin Gokhale. Pray that they should recover well by the Grace of God...AMEEN."

However, on Friday, Aslam Khan passed away in the morning. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease apart from COVID-19, which resulted in his rapid decline in health. Ischaemic heart disease occurs by the narrow arteries, leading to less blood and oxygen in the heart.

Eshan Khan is still hospitalized and is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital. His health condition is being considered critical, as his vital organs are a cause of concern.

Earlier, after his brothers tested positive, Dilip Kumar went into total isolation. He had tweeted, "I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronaOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders.”