Actor Dhananjaya announces release date of ‘Badava Rascal’

Sandalwood actor Dhananjaya announced on July 22 that his upcoming movie Badava Rascal will be releasing on September 24. The actor confirmed that the film will hit the big screens and also noted that Badava Rascal is based on the lives of gangsters. Sharing the news with fans, along with a poster from the movie, Dhananjaya wrote: “Here I come as #Badavarascal, with the gangsters of middle class, in theaters from September 24th, 2021. Thanks to @aanandaaudioand @KRG_ Studios for joining hands with us. @dr_bhushana @vasukivaibhav @ amrutha_iyengar.”

Helmed by debutant filmmaker Shankar Guru, Badava Rascal stars actor Amrutha Iyengar opposite Dhananjaya, who will be playing the titular role as a gangster. Touted to be an action entertainer, Badava Rascal is bankrolled by Dhananjaya under his home banner Daali Pictures. The movie marks Daali Pictures’ first production venture. KRG Studios will be taking care of the film’s distribution.

The audio rights for the film were recently bagged by Aanand Audio. In a social media post, the music label expressed that they are delighted to team up with team Badava Rascal.

The project started in October 2019 but the shoot had to be halted in view of the pandemic. Vasuki Vaibhav is reportedly on board as the composer, while Preetha Jayaram is said to have been roped in as the Director of Photography (DOP).

Meanwhile, actor Dhananjay was last seen in a pivotal role in Yuvarathnaa, which starred actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the titular role. He will be seen as the lead in the much-anticipated Kannada movie Salaga, which marks Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut. The movie also stars actors Sanjana Anand, Duniya Vijay and Nagabhushan in important roles. Salaga has music by Charan Raj.